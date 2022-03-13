Black Stars of Ghana interim head coach Otto Addo will announce his final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria next week.

A member of the Black Stars management committee Karim Gruzah revealed that Addo will submit the list for perusal next week.

“We don’t do the call-ups, its the job of the technical team and then submit it for review,”.

“What is circulating on social media (but) we have not received it yet. Next week, we will hold a meeting and see the way forward.

“We have to thank God that Otto Addo and his men have successfully spoken to some players who had previously turned down our invitations. We just have to pray and support them.”

Most of the players who featured for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations will be named in the team.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast stadium before traveling to Abuja for the second leg in four days time.

