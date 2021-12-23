Next year, 2022, that is about to set in, though less special than 2023 that will come after it, is definitely more than just an ordinary year. As 2023’s, which is an election year, immediate neighbour, 2022 carries huge weight and value in terms of the necessary reflection on the country’s democratic journey particularly from 2015 when the All Progressives Congress (APC), on popular demand, took over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the absolute need to look forward to the future.

Already, events and situations in the country have begun to show the significance of 2022 which will instructively provide the basis of any possible re-evaluation of not only performances of the government at all levels but also the contributions of political parties and other relevant institutions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria. As the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari nears its terminal point, it is rightly considered most compelling for the citizens to institute vital mechanisms for a thorough scrutiny of the political and governance processes with a view to correctly identifying existing flaws and consequently either predicting the future or projecting for the future.

The prevailing insecurity, rising joblessness and raging violent agitations for the re-structuring or even fragmentation of the country are matters of serious concern which will inevitably spill over into 2022. Their severely crippling effects on the economy, politics and social structure of the country will be much more pronounced and are therefore much likely to decimate the quantity and quality of the people’s faith in the established orders.

In fact, some of the manifestations of the insecurity and the various forms of agitation by groups and communities are simply ugly expressions of some desires and plans towards the 2023 general elections. This means that a lot of those tendencies will fully determine the attitudes of those groups and communities next year.

In 2022, depending on the manner in which the situation is handled by the stakeholders, a lot of affairs in the various spheres of the country’s life will either improve or deteriorate. This particular fact explains the hope for a better year on one side and the fear of a worst year on the other side, both of which have, in the context of the on-going happenings, been quite justifiable.

While the confident ones amongst the citizens always remember that the country, at various times, surmounted similar or even worst challenges and will therefore emerge victorious over the evil forces once again, those who are fearful about the situation believe that the current hurdles are much severer than the past ones and are therefore likely to wreak unimaginable havoc on the country. It is on the basis of these two conclusions that analyses on the prospects and/or challenges of the in-coming 2023 are being carried out by the various groups of Nigerians.

As it is now, the political parties, individual politicians and a lot of interests groups have graduated from the level of design of their respective strategies and are therefore fully ready to launch themselves on the scene as seekers of the people’s votes during the elections in 2023. This indicates that much of the campaign strategies will be executed in 2022, thereby making it the most critical year to the political process.

But even with the clear display of confidence and courage and the resultant readiness to swing into action by the power seekers, there has been huge reservation in several circles over the possibility of the conduct of national activities including elections. The current threats which have not only created substantial fears and uncertainties but have also caused dislocations of the various structures of the country will be more real in 2022, thereby making it the most frightening year.

A lot of stakeholders including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have doubt over the possibility of the conduct of all activities relating to the elections because of the heightening insecurity which increasingly consumes human lives and causes unpleasant demographic changes. Having therefore realised the implications of the conduct of political activities and elections in an environment that is so tense and the foreseen unpredictability of the situation that will prevail next year, such stakeholders have concluded that 2022 will be the most crucial year as far as the political future of the country is concerned.

All these assumptions and conclusions are really an indication of the fact that 2022 is not just an ordinary year. The prevailing situation in Nigeria which is the basis of all those varying or even conflicting judgements has made 2022 a major determinant of whatever will happen in 2023.

It is quite natural for power seekers or any kind of planners to worry about 2022, because it is the only gateway to the 2023 during which ambitions will either become realities or a mirage. The substantial amount of concern that 2022 has been generating shows that Nigerians, at the various levels, have prepared their minds for either a better situation or a worst one.

However, as dominant as the varying perceptions about 2022 and even 2023 are, they can change if certain action are either taken or not taken by government. What will prevail in 2022 depends on which way the government goes as far as the management of the country’s affairs is concerned.

It is this particular belief that continuously necessitates the expectation that the government will change its approach. Since it has already been established that 2022 is 2023’s influencer or moulder, it is therefore quite right for Nigerians, whose condition of living has continued to worsen, to expect a change of style on the part of the government so that the foreseen dangers can be averted.

Although President Muhammadu Buhari is now having his second term and will therefore not be a contender in 2023, it is still assumed that he will want a better future for the country. As a leader under whose watch the situation has degenerated to this level, he should consider it a compelling duty for him to begin to play the role of a repairer so that the country will, either before or after he exits power, be able to hold itself together.

What now comes out of President Buhari in terms of seriousness towards governance is certainly most discouraging, which is even the reason for the loss of hope on the part of a lot of Nigerians. If, with all the promises of tighter security, greater enhancement of people’s well-being and stronger handling of the issue of national unity, the country is what it is and where it is now, it is fair a judgement to maintain that the current administration under President Muhammadu Buhari is far less an achiever than expected.

The President, more than any other person, should declare 2022 as a year of actions; actions that can make him look adequately serious in the eyes of Nigerians. He should immediately begin the due prioritisation of matters of concern far over and above the wedding of his son, participation in ceremonies and such other frivolities.