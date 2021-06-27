The Atiku Support Organisation (ASO), has called on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, as its consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Atiku has “more than enough clout” and the needed numbers to secure victory for the party in 2023.

ASO made the call in five-point communiqué issued at the end of the zonal inauguration of its state executives for the six states of the South-South zone in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at the weekend.

“He is better positioned with the needed experience and democratic credentials to improve the economic, political and security situation in the country,” the group said in a statement signed by its national director (publicity), Dr. El Mo Victor.

It added: “The Nigerian youth should rise and become actively engaged in politics and ensure they register with INEC for their permanent voter cards.

“Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and the entire PDP governors in the south-south should continue with the giant strides of turning the zone into a construction site with massive developmental projects to stimulate the economy and create jobs.

“All participants have resolved to work tirelessly, selflessly, and adequately mobilize Nigerians to ensure Atiku Abubakar gets 100% bloc votes from the south-south geopolitical zone.”

ASO also called on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to improve the security situation in the country, especially as it affects the south-south geopolitical zone.

Earlier in his speech, the director-general of the Atiku Support Organisation, Alh. Abubakar Kabir Babawo, appreciated the former vice president Atiku for his unflinching support for the youth of the country and his decision to give the youth a 40% slot in his government if elected.