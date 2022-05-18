The Alago ethnic nationalities under the banner of the Alago APC Forum, has adopted Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, and his deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, as their sole candidates ahead of the 2023 general election.

The forum made this known while on a courtesy call at the Government House, on Monday.

The leader of the group, David Ayewa, said the Alago people saw the need to openly give their support to Sule and his deputy, following the unprecedented achievements so far recorded under their stewardship.

“The group, which was formed four years ago, have found you worthy and hereby pass a vote of confidence on Your Excellency and your deputy, under a joint ticket of the APC.

“We are here gathered today, in your presence to adopt Your Excellences as sole candidate and your running mate for this election. We will not have any other candidate other than you,” the group stated.

It commended the governor for the giant strides recorded under his dynamic leadership, especially in the areas of security, infrastructural development, investment opportunities, health care delivery, education, agriculture, youth empowerment among others.

The group also lauded the governor for his guiding principles, transparency, accountability and prudent management of public resources, in addition to his philosophy of continuity demonstrated through the completion of projects initiated by previous administrations.

It acknowledged that, one of the major priorities of the administration, is the sustenance of the security architecture of the state, which is cardinal to the development aspirations of the people.

Ayewa used the visit to appeal to the governor to extend his laudable interventions in agriculture, as according to him, all Alago lands have comparative advantage and are rich in potentials suitable for the cultivation of both arable and cash crops. Such as beniseed, groundnut, maize, guinea corn, millet, cassava, cashew nut, melon among others.

Sule in his response appreciated the key role the Alago nation continue to play in his administration, starting that from the position of the deputy governor, to the two ambassadors in the state, commissioner, permanent secretaries, head of service, heads of other MDAs, special advisers, special assistants, among others.