The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Diaspora has declared its support for APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as presidential candidate of the party, even as Nigerians continue to deliberate on who the cap fits as the next first citizen of the largest economy in Africa come 2023.

The Diaspora APC’s support for Tinubu’s ambition is coming on the heel of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) meeting held on September 2, 2021 in the United Kingdom, pledging their loyalty and support for Asiwaju Tinubu’s ambition as the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking at the meeting, which was held virtually, the director-general of TSO, Hon. Aminu Suleiman, said that Tinubu is the chosen one because he is loved across Nigeria, including the northern part of the country.

Suleiman noted that Tinubu supported President Buhari to become the President of Nigeria, stressing that northerners were ready to support and spread Tinubu’s good deeds to the northern part and hopefully becomes the nation’s president in 2023.

According to him, Tinubu will win in Kano State because no other aspirant has northern support currently, saying if anyone can win election in Kano and Lagos, he has won Nigeria.

He, therefore, charged the members of Tinubu Support Organisation to work hard and promote Asiwaju.

Chief of Staff to Lagos State governor, Tayo Ayinde, who also spoke at the meeting, affirmed his support for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential race, noting that the former Lagos State governor is a visionary leader and has wide experience in all areas of life, and he is the one that can return Nigeria to its rightful place as the giant of Africa.

Ayinde, consequently, urged all members of TSO in Diaspora that on behalf of the Lagos State government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hazmat, were fully in support of the movement.

“We will provide everything that is needed for this lovely project and the government will respond to all requests as Tinubu achievement is concerned.

“If our efforts are crowned, Diaspora will not be neglected, they will have a place in the government as their experience and exposure will be needed in Asiwaju’s government,” Ayinde said.

Similarly, the Lagos State coordinator of the organisation, Akinduro Ibesanmi, said the national leader of APC, Bola Tinubu is a great man full of kindness and wisdom, noting that the state chapter of Tinubu Support Organisation will work closely with TSO Diaspora to ensure all goals are achieved.

Meanwhile Mr Tayo Sodeinde who is the Tinubu Support Organization director in the Diaspora gave the vote of thanks and commended all the TSO and other groups that have merged with TSO Diaspora.

Sodeinde accepted the mandate to work and deliver on all expected goals of TSO even as he appreciated all the coordinators present from other countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), and France.

Those who were in attendance at the meeting include APC chairman in the United Kingdom, Philip Edewor; APC Deputy in the United Kingdom, Tunde Doherty; Chairman APC in South-West UK, Muyiwa Adesua; Asiwaju Patriot, Hon Olumide; Former Secretary APC in the UK, Durodola Femi.

Others are: Deputy Director Diasporas, Hon. Tony Omotayo; United Kingdom (UK) Coordinator, Abiodun Ali; Netherland Coordinator, Abel Dana; Belgium Coordinator, Adeniyi Ogini; Germany Coordinator, Tope Olaniyan; France Coordinator, Olafimihan Taiwo; Turkey Coordinator, Koko Rilwam Olanrewaju; Switzerland Coordinator, Alfonso Adebayo John; Hon sade Adebiyi ,Hon Orogbogbo; Alhaja Aolat Sule; Engineer Babatunde Seriki; Alhaja Gbemisola, Gboyega Ayoade(ara); Hon Sade Pepperless; Secretary TSO Diasporas Hon Afolabi Adebayo and Madam Taiwo Jegunmah.