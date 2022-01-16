Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, interested aspirants have commenced consultations toward securing the support of party stakeholders and members especially towards the first hurdle of primary election of political parties.

To this end, the former vice president Atiku Abubakar team has been moving round the country in consultation with the party leaders.

The team led by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has secured the endorsement of over 25 states for a probable Atiku presidential run in 2023.

Atiku Abubakar, a frontline contender for the office of the President, though has not publicly announced his intention to run for the highest office in the country, but has never hidden his desire to lead Nigeria with a promise to turn things around.

Therefore, in continuation of the tour, the Atiku team, through a statement released Sunday in Abuja, by the Director General of the Amalgamated Atiku Support Groups, (AASG), Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi, said the team has also taken the consultation to Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The statement said AASG, a body saddled with the mandate to manage and coordinate Atiku support groups in Nigeria and Diaspora, has, however, met the leader of the Diaspora coordinators across eight European countries in the United Kingdom in order to galvanise support and secure the endorsements of the Diaspora Nigerians for Atiku Abubakar.

The meeting, according to the statement, held at Sunburn Yacht Hotel, London and had in attendance the coordinators and members from Spain, Germany, Turkey, France, Ireland, Scotland, Holland, Belgium and the host country, England.

Others were the Director, International Affairs of the AASG, Prof. Gold CW Emmanuel; European Continental Coordinator, Hon. Mayowa Aluko; Regional Coordinator, Prince Olufemi Baker; Coordinator of Special Organisation, Barr. Frank Ezeigwe; West Africa Coordinator, Dr. Aleroh; UK Coordinator, Mrs Josephine Nzeogu; London Coordinator, Mrs Joy Jibike, and Cynthia Okiri, Youth Advocate.

The Director General at another meeting also met with the leadership of the PDP UK chapter led by the UK chapter chairman, Chief Elija Agwom Sambo.

The meeting afforded the DG and the party leadership opportunity to discuss the future of the PDP, the need to support the current national leadership of the PDP, and show keen interest and invest energy and resources on the party to enable it make the right decisions when picking the presidential candidate of the opposition party.

Fabiyi urged the UK chairman and his members to rally all other PDP foreign chapters leadership to galvanise and lend their strong voices in support of Atiku’s aspiration in 2023.

“I understand some of you may not be delegates to the party primaries, but I do know that you have voices that can help our party take the right decisions. That decision, as we all have agreed here, is Atiku Abubakar.

“We must remember that 2023 is not about Atiku but about the future of our country. Atiku in all ramifications towers above other interested aspirants,” Fabiyi said.

Sambo in his response maintained that Nigeria is presently at the precipice and crossroads, and that it was, therefore, important that the PDP puts its best foot forward.

According to him, that best foot is Atiku Abubakar.

“PDP is the party to beat in 2023. Atiku today is the symbol of unity, symbol of hope and good governance in Nigeria. Even if Atiku says he is not interested NIgerians in their millions should appeal and prevail on him to come to rescue of our country,” he said.

He assured that the foreign chapters of the party will support the new mational leadership of the party in its mission to rescue Nigeria.