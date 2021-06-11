Bala Mohammed Vanguard (BAM V) a national network for Sen. Bala Mohammed 2023 presidential election yesterday inaugurated its executive to carry out the campeign and mobilization activities of the Vanguard in the state.

The director general of the network (BAM V) Comrade Mohammed Abubakar Jibo conducted the inauguration at Taraba Motel in Jalingo Taraba State capital with a call on the people of the state to support the Vanguard to achieve its goal.

He said the primary aim of the Vanguard was to kick start a call on the Bauchi Governor, (Bala Mohammed) as a matter of urgency to agree to join the presidential race come 2023.

Jibo said the call became imperative considering the present state of affairs in Nigeria, he stated that Nigeria is in shambles and keep deteriorating on daily basis economically, politically, and socially.

“Socially there are lots of uncertainty, ethnic and religious intolerance are taking unimaginable dimension, security wise, the situation is becoming worst by the day.

“Our decision is to chart a new cours for our country by 2023 so as to take Nigeria back on track again after years of neglect and misrule.

The group insisted that if given the opportunity and elected as Nigerian’s president come 2023, “he will in the shortest time possible change the narrative in Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, the Taraba State Coordinator Bala Mohammed Vanguard Hon. Abubakar Hassan said Taraba state has been a PDP state since the inception of democracy in 1999 and the state would do everything possible to support the candidature of Mohammed for a better Nigeria come 2023.