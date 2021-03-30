ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin |

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State yesterday inaugurated an 18-man Reconciliation and Engagement Committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A former national acting chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje is the chairman of the committee that has Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani, Comrade Bisi Fakayode and Alhaji Dabarako Mohammed, among others as members.

Speaking after inaugurating the committee at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital, the PDP chairman in the state, Engr. Kola Shittu said the reconciliation committee is necessary to reconcile the various interest groups within the party and to iron outissues related to the loss of the 2019 elections in the state by the party.

Shittu said, “As we all know, the 2019 general elections had been won and lost with our party swallowing the bitter pill of losing in that election. It is natural that this loss together with the pains that accompanied it must have left the party badly affected since 2019 especially when we are not used to it.

“The party leadership recognized that this must have brewed one issues or the other among varying interests who were actively involved in that process. It is not unusual to find members of democratic party like ours engaging in arguments, contestation and divergent views which often leads to disagreements among stakeholders in some occasions, but our ability to forge a common goal and agreement in all these make the human of us all.”

He enjoined members of party to see the constitution of the reconciliation committee as a therapeutic process which cannot achieve its aims at one shot.