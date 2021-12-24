Ahead of the 2023 general elections , the Group Managing Director of CLF Group, Mr. Lai Omotola has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate good leadership by conducting free, fair , credible and violence free elections.

The entrepreneur who stated this at the company’s annual media briefing held in Lagos noted that the year 2022 is a political year and it will be more of politics than economy. In fact it has commenced already. To every succeeding government there will always be liability and assets.’’

He urged the electorate to ensure in choosing the nation’s next leader they must first appraise their last decision to vote and weigh if it has been good for the country or not.

Harping on the nation’s economy Omotola said, ‘’The economy remains vital to our welfare and indeed affects all aspects of our lives. What are the indices for our economy. Inflation is at 15.99 per cent exchange rate at NS75 to dollar GDP of S440 billion budget size N16 trillion deficit N6.3 trillion recurrent expenditure N6.8 trillion Personnel cost N4.11 trillion debt N38 trillion. Nigerian stock exchange capitalization N28.2 trillion.

‘’Nigerian oil still provides 95 per cent of source of foreign exchange and 80 per cent budgetary revenue. The growth of this economy hinges on delivering infrastructure to aid the economy. With all the efforts of the present government, the economy continues to be on the nosedive.’’

Omotola said the country can revive its economy by being pro business, adding that,’’ The entire Nigeria knows nothing about business as evident in there is no single Nigeria company that is a global brand that has presence in 170 countries of the world except the church. If the church can do this then Nigerian businesses can do the same but remains a tall order.

‘’The government needs to be pro business in order for them to generate more tax and business social amenities. The size of the Nigerian stock exchange should be N280trillion and our Budget for a year should be N180 trillion this will drive down inflation and bring the exchange rate to less than NSO to a dollar.’’

