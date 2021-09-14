Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari would leave enduring legacies in Nigeria’s history and the same would serve as goodwill to improve fortunes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in future elections.

The speaker also noted that the APC administration has been able to improve the security situation of the country within the circumstances of the current realities.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke in an interview with Channels Television monitored by LEADERSHIP, explained that, although the security challenges facing the country had transmuted into different forms, the government has succeeded in taming the situation from what it used to be.

According to him, the APC administration has achieved tremendous successes in war against insecurity in a complete departure from what Nigerians witnessed during the last administration.

“Don’t forget where we are coming from, the Boko Haram terrorists were already sinking their flags in certain parts of the country under the last administration. They had only been dealing with only Boko Haram, but now, the insecurity is hydra-headed, we have the bandits, Boko Haram. So looking at where we are coming from, I will say there are more concerns but we have moved the needle a little bit,” he said.

While responding to questions on the rumoured presidential ambition of the APC national leader, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gbajabimila observed that the former Lagos State governor was eminently qualified for the nation’s number one political office, however, adding that he (Tinubu) had not declared his ambition.

When pointedly asked if Tinubu had disclosed his intention about the 2023 president to him as a political ally, Gbajabimila declined comment by saying, “My discussion with Tinubu is privileged.”

Meanwhile, Gbajabimila has dismissed speculation in some quarters which suggested that he plans to contest the Lagos State governorship election in 2023.

The Speaker said the thought of contesting the number one position in Lagos State has never crossed his mind, adding that the current governor, Babajide Sanwi-Olu, was doing a great job.

”The current governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is doing a great job, so why?” he wondered.

He further said, “I have a job that I am doing presently as Speaker and it’s one of the most difficult jobs. I don’t want any distractions. I have told those close to me that I want to concentrate on the job I am doing.

“I don’t have any plan to be governor. The current governor is doing a great job. The fact that we had a one-time governor before does not mean things will always be like that. Sanwo-Olu has done well in the midst of the difficult time we have had.”