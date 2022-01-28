No fewer than 1,000 Islamic and Christian clerics including their followers, have drummed support for the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello’s 2023 presidential ambition.

The clergymen, during a one-day inter-faith prayer in Abuja on Friday, sought God’s blessings upon Bello in order to take Nigeria to the promised land.

Convener of the group, Bishop Praise Moses, who led the Christian prayer of faith and proclamation of the divine choice for 2023 presidential bid, said it was revealed by the Holy spirit and that they heard a voice from the wilderness, chanting loudly and calling on Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello to take over the mantle of leadership as Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

The clerics also likened Bello to “David”, a biblical hero and man of valour who won all battles to emerge king of ancient kingdom of Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And in accordance with the directive of the Holy spirit, we have the rare privilege and honour to re-baptise him as we are gathered now. Therefore, on this divine mission and today Governor Bello will be known and called Yahaya Adoza “David” Bello henceforth. It has been prophesied and by the grace of God, through this prayerful intercessions, Yahaya Adoza David Bello is the anointed son who will lead Nigeria from May 2023 to great battles and God will give him victory over all adversaries.

“Therefore, it is our prayers in solemn invocation of the invincible powers of God Almighty that as King David was taken from the sheepfolds and crowned King, so also will Yahaya Adoza “David” Bello emerge President of Nigeria in May 2023,” Bishop Moses declared.

He added that “Through spiritual lenses, we are told to tell Nigerians that Governor Bello is armed to effectively battle insurgents, corrupt politicians, bandits, kidnappers and every other affliction in the land, that’s the sacred declaration of the Lord in the year 2022.

“Consequently, we make this solemn proclamation that the over 1,000 clergymen and faithful who have converged on Abuja from every walks of life in this special inter-denominational and inter-religious conference of prayers are asking God Almighty to guide and protect Governor Bello as he steps out on this divine mission, I therefore, invite everyone of us to activate his spiritual weapons to protect this worthy cause until the divine mission is accomplished.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Offering Islamic prayers for the Kogi State governor, Sheik Mahmoud Abubakar said, “My brethren, Yahaya Bello is before us, he has displayed good conduct and we can vouch for his strength of character, we can also vouch for his sincerity of heart and purpose, hence our prayers and supplications to God for His mercies to shine and be with him and guide him as he journeys towards becoming the president of our great country in 2023.

“We trust Governor Yahaya Bello to lead Nigeria in the right direction. We send our prayers on his behalf to Allah SWT. We are grateful, we are happy and we pray that once again, we shall all come back to this ground in the company of President Yahaya Bello to return all the glory and thanks to Allah SWT.”