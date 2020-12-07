BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

No fewer than 72 Pro-democracy groups from the Southern Nigeria under the Umbrella of Tambuwal Save Nigeria have begs Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State to contest the 2023 presidential seat in the country.

The groups made the demand at a news conference in Sokoto on Monday.

Chief Convener of the groups and Director General of Tambuwal Save Nigeria, Yusuf Abdullahi Bakura, said that the group was set to begin networking and massive mobilisation to canvass support for Aminu Tambuwal Presidency in 2023.

He said that time is ripe for Aminu Tambuwal to step forward and lead Nigeria out of the dungeon and unbearable Economic stagnation cause by the present administration.

Alhaji Yusuf who is also known as MD Bakura thanked Nigerians especially the youths for their show of love and enthusiastic spirit towards rebuilding process of the country.

He assured the gathering of the quality, sincerity and integrity of the man Aminu Tambuwal which he said that the political compass was pointing and look promising toward his direction

He added that Tambuwal holds a promising future for all Nigerians irrespective of tribes, religion and gender.

According to him, Tambuwal has over time proven his capacity to manage a multi cultural diversity in an unbiased manner.

” Meaning he is fair, equitable and not likely to support one particular ethnic group above others,” said MD Bakura

The Director General added that Tambuwal track records during his days as speaker of the National Assembly speak volume and unbeatable till date

He said that Tambuwal was “never a greedy person”, but one who cares about the feelings of the masses with sense of justice in the corridor of power and in the politics,” Hence he was nicknamed ”Mr Symbol of unity.”