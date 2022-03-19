Traditional rulers in Delta State are at loggerheads over the proposed Delta Monarchs Summit to deliberate on power rotation in the state ahead of 2023.

While the Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum (DNTRF) is making frantic efforts to host a one-day summit of traditional rulers in the state on the zoning formula, the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council (DSTRC) has dissociated itself from the summit.

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien and other traditional rulers after a meeting with traditional rulers from Delta Central held at the Palace of the Asagba of Asaba, the Obi of Abavo, Uche Irenuma disclosed they resolved to meet with their Delta South counterparts to take a position on the matter.

“We will continue to maintain our stand on rotation on the basis of senatorial districts. The forum will not join issues with anybody or groups on the matter,” he said.

But the chairman of DSTRC and Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakpuerou (rtd) flanked by the first vice chairman, Pere SP Luke Kalanama VIII and second vice chairman, Agbogidi Henry Kikachukwu 1, said traditional rulers were apolitical.

He added there was no basis for the convocation of such a summit, disclosing that the council was unaware of such move. He said the highly exalted traditional institution should not be dragged into politics.

The chairman however assured that the traditional rulers would continue to work and cooperate with any government for the peace and development of Delta State.

