The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate in 2019 and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said the 2023 general elections would determine the future of Nigeria.

Also, former governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, said the 2023 elections will be the toughest one Nigeria has ever experienced since 1999 hence it would determine the country’s future.

Obi spoke yesterday when he visited the PDP Secretariat in Minna, the Niger State capital when he paid a private visit to the state.

He reiterated that the next election would determine the future of Nigeria even as he admonished the voters to elect competent and capable politicians who will deliver on their campaign promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi said, “This next election will determine the future of Nigeria. It will not go well with Nigerians if the election does not go well. Nigeria is more important than all of us, we must ensure that we build a better place for us all.”

He however expressed optimism that the PDP would resolve the issue of zoning of its presidential candidate amicably.

Obi said, “Yes, our party is yet to sort out the issue about zoning but I know that it will be resolved amicably. I am not going to preempt what is going to be done but whatever it is, we will all respect the party’s decision.”

On why he was in Minna, Obi said he was on a private visit but LEADERSHIP gathered that he had a closed-door meeting with former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Aliyu said, “The 2023 elections may be the toughest polls since 1999. We can see what the other people are doing and we must not copy them, rather, we go beyond their capacity.”

He said Nigerians are waiting for the PDP which is the reason why the party needs to present a united front in the forthcoming general elections.

Aliyu stated that the instrument used by the opposition to defeat the PDP in 2019 would be the instrument that would work against the opposition in the 2023 general elections.