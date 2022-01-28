The debate over which zone the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) should go to took a notch yesterday as the Justice and Equity Group (JEG) insisted that the North deserves to still retain the ticket in the interest of fairness and justice.

Recall that the North produced the presidential ticket of PDP in 2019.

However, in the build up to 2023 clamour for the ticket to move to the South has been rife even though there are speculations that the party has agreed to throw the ticket open.

But the pro-North PDP group, JEG, said for 14 years, the presidency under the party’s administration, was in the South while the North, under late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, was in power for two years.

The group, in a statement, yesterday by its chairman and former deputy majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon (Engr) Ahmed Muktar in Abuja.

The JEG of the PDP added that it will be in the party’s interest to abide by the earlier decision of its National Executive Committee (NEC) that threw open the presidential ticket of PDP to all zones.

The Justice and Equity group argued, strongly, that the best candidate, who can win the presidential election for the PDP and “change the terrible mess which the ruling All Progressives Congress,

APC, has turned Nigeria into”, should be allowed to emerge from any zone in the country.

