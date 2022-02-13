A brief introduction of yourself

Thank you for this opportunity, as an academic, the curriculum vitae is usually very intensive. Actually, I am a linguist, educationist, poet, communication expert, activist and politician. I have served as a university lecturer and administrator for the past 36 years. Yes, an Academic advisor. I was Director, Centre for Vocational Skills, Entrepreneurial and General Studies, Rivers State University of Education, Port Harcourt, 2012-2015; Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Regent University of Science and Technology, Accra Ghana, 2005-2007: Visiting Professor, University of Cape Coast, Cape Coast, Ghana; External Examiner, Doctoral dissertations, School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa; Deputy Provost, Life Gate College of Education, Ilorin Kwara State 2017-2019; Adjunct Vice-Chancellor Triune Biblical University Global Extension (TBU-GE) New -York, USA; Facilitator, programs in Language and General Studies, National Open University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Country President and Internationsl Director, UN-POLAC Peace Advocates currently.

What motivated you to join the 2023 presidential race?

I have several sources of inspiration and motivation. My major concern has always been how to move Nigeria forward, to resolve the nation’s myriads of problems, especially those of restructuring, power, economy and education, to mention but a few. I had first wished to contest in 2015, but actually contested in 2019 and emerged as the flag bearer of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), after I had left PDP. Now, I am willing to re-contest under the platform of the PDP. My agenda is notably; Advanced Restructuring Agenda. And that says it all!

Moreover, Nigeria is fully in support of women aspirants, our tickets are that of Nigeria, as the nomination form is free for women at all levels. Thus, I say thank you to the nation – Nigeria for the encouragement and to all political parties that agreed that the ladies could pick our forms politically at all levels for free, we are grateful; while we pay only the token for expression of interest. And as such, my presidential nomination form is free. Nigeria is confident that the current challenges in the country can only be tackled by the women, and that is one of the foremost reasons for their decision and my motivation.I am also motivated because I have several endorsements from various groups. We would recall that towards 2019 elections, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had endorsed my Presidential candidacy on the 8th day of June; while presented with an Award of Excellence in Service and Outstanding leadership stating . At the same event, I was endorsed for the Presidency by the Niger Delta Students Union Government (NDSUG) as I also serve as their Matron. I once again say thank you to the Youths and Students community as I continue to enjoy their unalloyed and massive support. This year again, the N-POWER GROUP (U WIN, I WIN) youth group against 2023 presidential election endorsed me on Wednesday January 5, 2022, at a courtesy call paid to my residence in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as a viable presidential candidate. And I accepted their nomination, encouraging them to continue with their campaigns on my behalf. It is an association initiated by, and made up of Nigerian daring youths in the 36 States of the country. They are already drawing participants from LGA to LGA, state to state and the entire country towards the 2023 elections. In an earlier development, in 2022, another political pressure group and accountability vanguard known as Democratic Watch for Good Governance in Nigeria (DWGGN) in what was called “PMA FOR RESCUE 2023” has similarly called on my humble self, to occupy the seat of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.” Time will fail me to mention several pro-female presidency groups agitating now in the country.

What are your promises to Nigerian electorate?

As an academic, Nigeria will witness functional, effective, efficient, accessible and affordable education, as well as better governance, delivery of dividends of democracy, massive employment, accelerated economic development, improved health delivery, massive human capital development, massive infrastructural development, aggressive fight against corruption, improved welfare for Nigerian workers, and the masses, when I become the president of Nigeria. As a detribalised Nigerian, services of technocrats shall be fully utilised to its maximum. The full details cannot be given here as we know, however, I have relayed some of my 2019/2023 campaign promises recently on this link in an article: https://www.opinionnigeria.com/re-2023-parties-shouldnt-sell-nigeria-to-highest-bidder-adesanya-davies-agrees-and-expounds/.

If elected, how would you resolve the security challenges confronting the country?

The causes of security challenges in the nation is hydra-headed including religious bigotry, tribal, cultural, economic, political, social and environmental reasons etc,. As such, the methods of solving the problems would also have to be eclectic in approach; and technically grey areas need not be openly revealed, really.

The major cause of growing insecurity in Nigeria is the inability of the current administration to fulfil their set agenda for improving the quality of lives of Nigerians especially the youths. So is the recent decline in the country’s economy which is another major cause, amongst several others. The major solution to this level of insecurity would be for any government to exercise the will-power to totally crush the menace.

Our open borders and visa on arrival policies are not helping matters; as such, there is high influx of arms into the country. The country has borders that are porous and poorly guarded. Insurgents from other countries thus infiltrate into our country without much constraint. This situation is especially dangerous in the North East and other parts of the North and South. The federal government cannot provide enough troops to secure the borders. This is bad and unacceptable. The first duty of any government is to secure the lives of the people and this must be done.

Last year, the House of Representatives requested that Nigerians should submit memoranda to the house on how to practically curb this growing insecurity and this I did in a full memorandum I’d submitted to the committee. Once the government is ready to exercise their will power to crush the menace, I believe insecurity would be history. The bandits for instance should be given an ultimatum and deadlines to submit themselves and their arms, and the terrorists should be wiped out. No treatment with kids’ gloves again, that should be over by now as the bandits are declared as terrorists, there should be re-enactment and enforcement of capital punishment again – Yes, “the legally authorized killing of someone as punishment for a crime.”

Porous coastal borders is the main cause of terrorism in the country and should be closed. The federal government should increase the number of troops that guard borders, as result is the game. They should also train people to protect their regions from insurgents rather than constraining them. Security is the job of everyone of us.

What are your chances in winning the PDP’s presidential primaries?

If PDP could adopt direct primaries through electronic voting, I shall win by the grace of God; now that the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill of 2022 has been amended and party primaries could be by direct, indirect or consensus methods. A direct primary is used when voters decide their party’s candidates. In an indirect primary, voters elect delegates who choose the party’s candidates at a nominating convention. I look forward to this great decision by PDP to adopt the direct primaries.

I’ll like the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to explore with direct primaries for the presidential candidacy, because it would make the new electoral bill policy adaptable, effective and useful. The real and true candidate of the party would then emerge in a free and fair election, rather than indirect or consensus primary method, and that is the beauty of democracy. Through this, I am sure I can actually emerge as the flag bearer of the PDP at the primaries. Sure, ‘Vox populi, vox dei’, the voice of the people is the voice of God. Again, the contest would be quite challenging and competitive, but I believe that the chance for a woman aspirant to win is higher now in PDP unlike in the days of Dr. (Mrs)Sarah Jibril. The contest would really be with the likes of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; from the north. Then, from the south are former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim and Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor Nyeson Wike, etc., so it is indeed quite competitive.

But again, gender inclusion has now become imperative globally and as such in Nigeria, successful election and governance would be based on this, as the next phase of political leadership takes shape. This we can glaringly observe in the case of Kamala Harris in the last US election. Moreover, if it could happen that a woman became the president in Liberia, it can also happen, even better in Nigeria, and it will, I believe! “I have a dream that one day, a woman will become the president of Nigeria, and the dream is now!”

Do you think a woman can emerge as Nigeria’s president any time soon?

Certainly yes, amongst others, take for instance, the success of women in top leadership positions, the likes of late Dora Nkem Akunyili OFR (14 July, 1954 – 2014) who was the director-general of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; the former co-odinator of Nigeria’s economy and now the current Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and even I myself, a lecturer of 35 years in the university. We’ve long been ripe enough and due to assume the topmost positions in Nigeria’s politics and we are more than capable and ready, and as such, it’s possible with the cooperation of the parties, the electioneering process and the electorate. As Bishop David Oyedepo has rightly said, “God can give Nigeria a female President”. Certainly, I believe in that assertion, with God, all things are possible, as far as it’s His will, I sure do, by the special grace of God, He can give Nigeria a female President in 2023, as several individuals and groups are similarly proposing it.

We all know that the contribution of women to what Nigeria and Africa are today is unquestionable. Female presidency is possible in Nigeria in 2023; recall the Female African President for instance, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of Liberia (January 2006 – January 2018) : Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was Africa’s first elected President who served two consecutive terms after winning the 2005 and 2011 Presidential elections. She had initially run for presidential office in 1997 against Charles Taylor, but she lost. During her tenure she was also elected Chair of the Economic Community of West African States in June of 2016.

More so, what about other African female presidents, Slyvie Kiningi, Acting President of Burundi (February – October 1993): She became the first female President in Africa who was the Prime Minister of Burundi from February 10, 1993 to October 7, 1994. The list include:

Ivy Matsepe – Cassaburi, Acting President of South Africa (September 2005); Rose Francine Rogombe, Interim President of Gabon (June 2009 – October 2009); Agnes Monique Ohsan Bellepeau, Acting President of Mauritius (March – July 2012 and May – June 2015); Joyce Hilda Banda, President of Malawi (April 2012 – May 2014); Catherine Samba, Acting President of Central African Republic (January 2014 – March 2016).

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius (June 2015 – March 2018); and Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia (October 2018 – Present).

Any other message for Nigerians ?

To all Nigerians: I hereby declare again, that I will contest! I have a dream, that one day, a woman will emerge as the president of Nigeria, and the dream is now! Lastly, this particular message is especially to the women, towards mobilising for their female presidency of their dream to support the 2023 aspiration: I would repeat as I’d always said: “That from now onwards, every woman should endeavour to speak to at least 50 women to vote for a woman president in Nigeria. Tell five women daily from now till 2023 elections. They should be reminded, Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Your happiness starts from you and not from someone else.” Then all the Nigerian youths and all the “HeForShe” and all the men should campaign as well as vote for the first female president in Nigeria in 2023. This could and would be the only functional approach.

Thank you!