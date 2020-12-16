BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

A youth leader and mobilizer in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has made an appeal to the governor of Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello, to contest for the presidency.

The youth leader, Lucy Akumabor, in an interactive session with the press in Abuja, described the governor as the most qualified politician who possesses the requisite capacity and track records to set Nigeria on the path of greatness.

She posited that the governor is “talk and do governor who will not just give empty promises on the campaign trail but backup up his promises with actions and proofs.”

According to her, “Governor Yahaya Bello has demonstrated that he is the most qualified personality to be the next Nigeria’s president in 2023. The governor is dependable. He promised to implement the 35% affirmation actions for women but he has gone beyond that threshold because he ensured that all the Vice Chairmen elected on the platform of his party in the last Local Government election in the state are women.”

She continued: “In an era when young people and women are clamoring for seat at the decision table in the country, Governor Bello has demonstrated that he is a dependable ally who is ready to actualize their aspirations, yearnings and demands.”

Ms Akumabor noted that Gov. Bello has been meeting different youth leaders to ensure that the gains #EndSARS protests are consolidated.

She also stated that the Governor is qualified to be Nigeria’s next president owing to his achievement in provision of critical infrastructure in Kogi State such as Agriculture, Health, Road, Education, Security, Water, Youth engagement.

She noted that the governor has improved the quality and affordability of education available to the citizens of Kogi State at all levels which is producing articulate and skilled manpower that are transforming the State.

“Yahaya Bello, by his creative governance style has engineered a reversal of several negative national development indicators in Kogi State. Examples abound everywhere. Kogi State was recognised by the United Nations as far back as 2017 as one of only 4 Nigerian states at the time making remarkable progress in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” she stated.

“Kogi State has remained a consistent leader over the years in national rankings for Probity in handling public finances, including the 100% scored last month in the 2019 States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and sustainability (SFTAS), which entitled Kogi State to over $20m in World Bank grants, among others”.