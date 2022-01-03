A political support group under the auspices of ‘Got Your Back Nigeria’, rooting for the 2023 presidential aspiration of the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that the governor is qualified and ready to run the presidential race.

The group also called out politicians whose agenda, it said, was purely to tarnish the image of Governor Bello because of his presidential ambition, to stop such campaign of calumny.

The national coordinator of the group,

Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, in a press statement on Monday, expressed displeasure over what he called campaign of lies already flying against the Kogi governor.

Nwaokobia said rather than politicians concentrating on how to convince Nigerians to vote for them in the 2023 elections, they have allegedly decided to make the campaign of lies against Bello their project.

The statement said, “Yes the New Year is here, and the politics of 2023 appears to have begun in earnest, a bit too late for those whose politics is to tarnish the good image of Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB). They are too busy talking about GYB and never talking about themselves.

“They are too busy throwing mud at GYB and never telling the people what they have in stock for Nigeria. So interesting they have made the phenomenal history maker called GYB, their politics.

“After 61 years of nationhood, Nigeria needs a leader who is sincerely committed to building on the success of the administration he intends to succeed. Buhari has done that with Jonathan’s strides on Infrastructure.

“Only Governor Yahaya Bello has clearly said that when he becomes President he will improve on the profound legacies of the incumbent President.

“He has said in no uncertain terms that governance is a continuum, and that he will give life and strength to the profound legacies of President Mohammadu Buhari whilst improving and rejigging the sectors needing progressive surgical impact. He is not prevaricating like the others. And he is not hypocritical.

“Tell those seeking the office of President to campaign on their merits, tell them to learn from GYB and his team, and predicate the politics of 2023 on issues. And tell them, the Youths want debate on issues, that Nigerians crave a new republic of issues based politics, and that we must get.

“We are tired of the politics of falsehood, deceit, lies and chicanery. Tell the Cynics that whilst they continue to make hysteria, apologies to Rev. Jesse Jackson, GYB will continue to make history, as we are committed to redefining the fabrics of our politics with competency and capacity rather than mudslinging and tommyrot.

“In the days, weeks and months ahead Nigerians craving for a New Deal in leadership will find sufficient reasons and cause to stick to and with the phenomenal history maker called GYB as the great strides and feats of his watch over Kogi State shall reach even greater heights in the year 2022. With GYB a more prosperous united Nigeria is assured,” he said.