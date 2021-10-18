Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a North West group has make case for a North Central presidency, calling on the Governor of Kogi State Alhaji Yahaya Bello to join the race.

The group known as “GYB Awareness Project 2023,” said after wide consultation with stakeholders including youth groups, student unions, market unions, religious and traditional bodies from the North-West geo-political zone, called on Governor Yahaya Bello to contest for the office of the President.

The group leaders, Fatima Kaita and Saifullahi Kajuru, said the North-Central appears to have the best presidential material comes 2023.

“As the clamour for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari continues to resonate, all democratic stakeholders across the country and beyond must stand for the interest of peace and development of Nigeria irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

“Since the return of democratic governance in 1999, South-West, North-West, and South-South have produced presidents, conventionally, power rotates for equity and justice as implied in the Principles of Federal Character.

“Of all the remaining geo-political zones that are yet to produce a president, the North-Central appears to have the best presidential material comes 2023. And this is no other person than Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State,” the group said.

“Undoubtedly , Nigeria’s youth are rising to the occasion and taking ownership of their democracy. Since his assumption of office in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has remained a man of the people.

“A detribalised national figure who is loved by the people of all regions, religions and tribes across the country. In the whole of the north-central, no governor has performed more than him developmentally. He has turned Kogi State as a reference point to good democratic dividends. It should be put on record that loyal and committed members of the APC including President Buhari are proud of the achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello. In this regard, Nigeria must continue to move on the right path in 2023,” the group added.

“Being a non-tribalistic personality,” the group said, “Governor Yahaya Bello is who the cap fits. No wonder many people call him “Mr Symbol of Unity”. As Governor, he has and is still fulfilling his mandate of making Kogi State the safest place to live in north-central Nigeria. The Nigerian people have seen in his prudence, patriotism, and selfless service to all and sundry. The 21st Century is for the youth not only in technology but governance. Governor Yahaya Bello represents what we call 21st Century youth in all ramification.

“GYB Awareness Project 2023 will continue support, propagate, promote and project the ideals of Governor Yahaya Bello. It also wish to confidently state that the entire youths of the north-west region comprising of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa and Zamfara States are solidly behind Governor Yahaya Bello candidacy comes 2023. May the rising star in Governor Yahaya Bello under the auspices of our great party APC continue to shine, ” the group added.