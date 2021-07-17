Commissioner for Information, Delta State Charles Aniagwu has said that Chief James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and other leaders will determine who the next governor will be in 2023 guber election.

Aniagwu, who was guest on Arise TV yesterday, on a morning show monitored by LEADERSHIP Weekend, said governor of the state believes in fairness and equity and would not impose, but that the leaders mentioned would determine next governor of the state.

He added that the primaries would determine who would be PDP’s candidate, but said that like DC-23 is already working to ensure that Delta Central gets it, it is important that they approach other senatorial districts with passionate appeal seeking their support.

Speaking on governorship zoning arrangement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, he said it was based on senatorial districts, not ethnicity.