Presidential aspirant on the platform of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has promised to turnaround the country’s fortune if elected president in 2023.

Emmanuel made the promise during his visit to Calabar, the Cross River State capital to consult with PDP stakeholders over his presidential ambition at Transcorp Hotel, yesterday, in Calabar.

He said, “If I can succeed in the private sector, I can as well succeed as president of Nigeria.”

Emmanuel, who spoke in the company of the director-general (DG), Udom Emmanuel Campaign Organisation and former governor of Benue State, promised to stimulate the nation’s economic growth, for employment generation to tackle unemployment which has bedeviled the nation.

“My team and I have all it takes to rescue the nation. 2023 will define whether Nigeria will go forward or remain stagnated in one place,” he said.

The governor maintained that it was on that basis that his administration decided to go into airline business to get the narrative changed.

“Any state or country that you visit and you don’t see a crane dangling on the air, it means that nation is preparing for poverty,” he said.

He lamented that Nigeria is among countries in the world where people will struggle and graduate from tertiary institutions only to become gatemen due to the bad leadership of the country.

He said it is on such basis that his administration decided to go into airline business so that rate of unemployment can be reduced.

“Look at all the developed countries in the world they have national carriers. The easiest entry into another country is via a national carrier.”

“We are now toast of airbus in transit. We are on 85 percent completion of one of the biggest hangers in Nigeria. Whatever we do is about the region. Most of what we do is through creativity and not just because we have the money,” he said.