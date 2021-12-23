Former Military President, General Ibrahim Baadamasi Babangida (rtd), has endorsed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest for the office of President come 2023 general elections.

He described Osinbajo as a personality the nation should look up to for leadership.

Gen Babangida disclosed this on Thursday when a pressure group, Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO) paid him a courtesy visit at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, Niger State on Thursday.

The elderstateman stressed that Osinbajo is a man that can mobilise and engineer growth in the country.

Details Later…

