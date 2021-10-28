One of the sons of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and businessman, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has joined the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

He also declared his interest to run for presidency come 2023 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Ado-Ibrahim said his intention to run for the presidency in 2023 was sequel to the fact that there is leadership vacuum in the country.

He said Nigeria needed a leader who would unite the country and carry everybody along irrespective religion and tribe.

According to him, “This is not an ordinary time in Nigeria. We have seen mediocrity reign, we have seen people losing interest in Nigeria.

“We have greatness within us but we are just letting things happen, things don’t just happen. If you do not sow, you will not reap, don’t expect that if you leave things void, excellence will shine, mediocrity will rule.

“I have a love for Nigeria, I lived outside this country for 47 years, studied, worked hard and I return home, not because I didn’t have any other thing to do, but I have things to do here, then I learned, I listened and I got involved.”

On why he joined the YPP, Prince Ado-Ibrahim said: “I am joining YPP because if I try this in any other party in this country, I will be shoved to the bottom of the party.

“We are stuck giving the mantle of leadership to people who do not completely understand what the bulk of this population means, we don’t want a president by name, we demand leadership.”

He further stated that Nigeria needed a visionary leader, stressing that the current leadership of the country has failed woefully.

“I like to see the future, I like to dream big and I want to take people along that journey with me.

“I am telling every young person in Nigeria, you cannot give up, these are ordinary times that require extraordinary measures, get involved, there is a party waiting for you called YPP.

“The establishment has failed us woefully, nobody should be left behind, it is important that we have to find an ‘Uniter-in-Chief’, somebody who loves this country, who is not going to ask you where are you from but will ask you what are the contents of your heart, what do you to the table.

“I am bringing a visionary form of leadership that I show in my companies including my friends and my loved ones, I don’t want to dream small, I must dream big and I want to carry people along to the future.

“Nigeria needs visionaries, we need people with pedigree, we need people whose names count. We want to build things here for the world to come and see, we want to do things that people will be proud of,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the national chairman of YPP, Emmanuel Bishop Amakiri, said Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim resonates with the YPP ideology.

He said, “We have provided the vehicle for Nigerians now, which is the YPP and the doors are open for like-minds, men and women of distinct character and moral nobility that can come and help to reset Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs a reset of leadership because all the things we are going through today in our country is as a result of leadership failure and I can tell you that once leadership is fixed every other thing is possible.”