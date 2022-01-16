The people of Kwara North Senatorial District have resolved to work in unison to return Governor AbdRahman AbdulRazaq to the Government House in Ilorin in 2023.

The people under the aegis of Kwara North All Progressive Congress ( APC) stakeholders announced their resolve to support AbdulRazaq’s second term bid at a reconciliation and peace meeting held at Shao town yesterday.

The meeting which was conveyed by a second republic minority leader in the state House of Assembly and an APC stalwart, Chief Stephen Wole Oke, had in attendance the representative of Governor AbdulRazaq and APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi; Alhaji Abdullateef Alakawa( Political Adviser) and Alhaji Mustapha Isowo( the APC secretary).

The senator and House of Representatives member representing Kwara North in the National Assembly, Umar Sadiq and Ahmed Ndakene, also graced the event.

The people of Kwara North expressed delight that the zone has benefitted from the administration of AbdulRazaq more than they did from the previous administrations that governed the state for 16 years.

In his remarks, the convener of the meeting, Chief Oke, appealed to APC members to leave behind the season of war and embrace a time of peace.

“We are here today to appeal to ourselves to close ranks, to see unity as an inevitable necessity; to evoke a new and more enduring power of unity in the interest of our people in the local government.

“To embrace intra- party unity within the political spectrum in which we have found ourselves, either by choice or by circumstance,” Oke added.

He thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for his passion for the development of Kwara north and for sending a representative to attend yesterday ‘s event.

A former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Mathew Okedare, officially defected to APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).