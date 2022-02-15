A former presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 general election, Major General John Wilson-Gbor (rtd), has advocated for Nigerian youths to be in the vanguard of ensuring the emergence of credible leaders in the 2023 general election.

General Gbor made the call when a Northern youth group, Arewa Youth Council (AYC), visited him in Abuja.

He identified bad leadership as one of the major challenges confronting the country over the years.

According to him, the youths have critical roles to play in repositioning the country for greatness through effective and productive participation in the forthcoming general election.

“Nigerian youths should not sit on the fence but rather be actively involve in politics to ensure good governance through emergence of credible leaders that have the interest of the country at heart,” he stressed.

The former APGA presidential candidate also enjoined the group members to shun thuggery and avoid being used by selfish politicians in the forthcoming elections.

While advising them to continue to believe in the corporate existence of Nigeria, Major General Gbor (rtd) stressed the need for them to always engage in productive ventures that would contribute to national economic development.

He promised to establish Youth and Women Development Bank and embark on other programmes that would improve the wellbeing of Nigerian youths and women when elected in the 2023 presidential election.

Wilson-Gbor also enjoined all Nigerians to be committed to the peace, unity and development of the country.

“We should all stop agitation for separation but rather work together to ensure a prosperous nation,” he added.

The 2023 presidential hopeful expressed the hope that with the support of all stakeholders, Nigeria would soon take its rightful place among comity of nations.

Earlier, the president of Arewa Youth Council, Comrade Dogo Shagari, said the visit was to endorse the presidential ambition of Retired Major General John Wilson-Gbor in the 2023 presidential election.

He described the former APGA presidential flag-bearer as a credible and man of honour needed for the number one job of the country.

While commending General Gbor for his poverty reduction and humanitarian projects across the country over the years, Comrade Shagari said the gesture has gone a long way in improving the living standard of the less-privileged across the country.