Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, former governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday urged party members to be calm over how the 2023 presidential candidate will emerge.

The former governors while asking party members to work in harmony to ensure a successful outing for the party in 2023, said the party will decide how the presidential ticket will be zoned.

They stated this in a communique issued after a meeting at the party’s annex national headquarters popularly called Legacy House in Abuja. It was signed by the chairman of the forum and former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu.

“On the choice of presidential candidate for the party ahead of the party’s primary, the forum sued for calm and maturity amongst members so as not to give in to sentiments and primordial loyalties as the new leadership of the party was handling the matter headlong,” the forum said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forum further commended the decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja on the judgment on the Governor of Ebonyi state and his deputy as well as the state’s legislators following their defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) It noted that the decision of the court has lent credence to true democracy, justice and fairness.

“The meeting called on all citizens never to consider the APC for any subsequent elections as the party has proven not to understand administration, governance and how to addresses security issues or how to improve the lots of the citizenry.

“It noted that the Nigerian 1999 constitution as amended is specific on the fundamental responsibilities of government which is the provisions of security to lives and properties of all citizens without let just as it noted that the APC led administration has totally ignored and failed to address.

“We have looked critically at the state of the nation under the present All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration and passed a damning conclusion of a sorry state of affairs in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The meeting attended by 15 former Governors and members of the forum also looked at the opportunities and challenges opened by the present situation in the country.

“The meeting also looked at the state of structural development of the National Secretariat of the PDP which is still under construction and noted that there was still much to be done on the structure.

“The meeting noted that over 80% of the entire citizens of Nigeria have agreed that Nigeria was going through the wrong path and was heading toward disaster.

“It noted the sprawling increase in job loss, insecurity, poverty, bad economy, and loss of sense of belonging amongst citizens. It noted with grave concern the worsening state of petroleum scarcity and bad management of the country’s resources by the ruling APC’s administration.

“It said most Nigerians across all levels and social strata were tired of the lies and deceits by the present government and were eagerly looking forward for a better change.

“The meeting noted that the forum of former governors should play a more active and decisive role as strong reservoir and kinetic energy base for the PDP as the party prepares for the 2023 general elections which is at the corner in conjunction with the PDP Governors’ Forum and all other relevant organs of the party. It called for a harmonious relationship between the former governors and the sitting governors of the PDP extractions,” the communique added.