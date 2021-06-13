Benue State governor Samuel Ortom yesterday at the JS Tarka Institute of Political Studies, Gboko, unveiled some six gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections.

Advertisements





The governor promised to work with the PDP’s State Working Committee (SEC) and other stakeholders to produce a consensus governorship candidate but where it fails, the decision would be made at the party primary election which he emphasised would be free and fair.

Ortom introduced the aspirants as the speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, Dr Paul Ubwa, Engr Dondu Ahire, Dr Robert Orya, Mr Terver Akase and Professor Dennis Ityavyar

He said there were more PDP governorship aspirants who were unavoidably absent at the decamping.

Introducing the aspirants to party faithful during the defection of Mr Joseph Kaaba, Francis Kwaghgba and their supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP, Governor Ortom urged the state PDP chairman, Sir John Ngbede, to convene a meeting with all the aspirants.

He advised them to work as a team considering the fact that only one person would occupy the seat of governor in 2023.