Elder statesman and Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has told a former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to let go of his 2023 presidential ambition and give way for the younger generation.

Clark also described the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as an intelligent man who has what it takes to lead Nigeria.

Clark, who spoke as a guest on Arise News on Thursday, added that he will support Osinbajo 2023 presidential ambition if there is no alternative from the South-east of the country.

He urged Tinubu to “go home and rest” so that younger candidates could slug it out in the field of 2023 general elections.

“The South-West is the most educated and sophisticated people in Nigeria, but Tinubu should go home and rest. Other than the Igbos, I would vote for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; he is an intelligent fellow.

“How many times have we heard Tinubu talking about the affairs of this nation or criticising those in power?

“He is only about his personal life-long ambition which he told Nigerians is all about becoming president. For the interest of the country, Tinubu should forget this burning ambition,” Chief Clarck said.

