A businessman, Mogul, Moses Ayom, and his supporters from different Political Parties on Saturday formally registered with the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Card carrying members of the Party in the on- going membership registration and revalidation exercise embarked upon by national leadership of the party.

Mr. Ayom alongside over Three Thousands of his supporters were formally received into the APC fold by the leader of the party in the state and the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume at Ihugh, Vandeikya

local government area of Benue state.

Addressing the new entrant Senator Akume, on behalf of the State Chairman of the party, Comrade Abba Yaro, expressed gratitude that, what he saw is an affirmation that APC is doing well and waxing stronger in Benue.

He however noted that membership of the party in the state has continued to multiply after the 2019 general elections and urged other members of the public to emulate the decision of Mr. Ayom by taking advantage of the ongoing registration and membership revalidation exercise to join the party.

Senator Akume assured that APC would work in unity to regain all that was lost in 2019 general elections by 2023 in the state and advise members of the party to be united and remain focus ahead of 2023.

“We are growing stronger and stronger every day and our growth will be felt in the 2023 general elections.

In his remark, the new entrant Mr. Moses Ayom who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CEO of Cherry Woods and Africa Global Resources, said he was moved to join APC as a party as result of President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator George Akume’s ideological stance and their style of leadership.

Ayom promised to be law-abiding and as well bring his wealth of experience as a business man to bear and strengthened APC to deliver in 2023 in Benue and Nigeria as a whole.

He maintained that a lot of Nigerians including himself has benefited from the Programmes and policies of PMB and the leader of the Party in Benue, adding that he can’t hesitate to join forces with them to uplift the party and deliver on the campaign promises of the present administration.

Ayom appealed to the leadership of the party in the state to accept him and his supporters unconditionally as he is going to encourage more of his friends and associates to join the party to reposition the party.