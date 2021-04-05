By Chibuzo Ukaibe |



The 2019 post-election review committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the party to deploy its lobbying machinery to ensure a legislation to prohibit the deployment of the military for election duties.

The committee also told the party to push for the establishment of an electoral offenses commission as proposed by the Hon Justice Uwais Reform Commission (2007).

The post election review panel led by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State was set up to review why the party lost the 2019 election and recommend ways on how the party can win the 2023 polls.

Although the party recently submitted its report to the National Working Committee (NWC) its recommendations are subject to the approval of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

But according to the committee’s report obtained by LEADERSHIP, the panel stated that there was serious intimidation and unlawful arrest of PDP leaders by security agencies.

While it added that Police Commissioners allowed APC members to take charge of elections in places like Jigawa State, the report stated that “Military officers were used to intimidate PDP leaders while allowing the APC to perpetuate electoral fraud as they were under security cover and protection.”

Reeling out its recommendations, the panel said, “There should be a lobby for the passage of enabling legislation to prohibit deployment of the military for election duties. The statutory scopes of the Police and other paramilitary agencies cover maintenance of peace and law during election exercises and should remain so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel also told the “Party, through its NASS members, should push for the establishment of the electoral offices Commission as recommended by the Hon Justice Uwais Reform Commission (2007).”

It also said there should be enabling legislation which limits the number of security personnel for an election in a defined constituency.

The panel also said the erring security officers should be investigated and made to face the wrath of the law before, during or after the elections no matter when such officers are reported.

They demanded that the party advocate adequate funding and adequate equipping of the Nigerian Police.