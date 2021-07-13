Ahead of the 2023 general election, some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Dass, Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa federal constituency have endorsed a young university lecturer, Comrade Adamu Sulaiman Usman to replace the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara.

The former speaker who is currently representing the three local governments in the House of Representatives was first elected in 2007 and has been occupying the seat to date.

The secretary of Dass Unity Support Forum for Kaura 2023, Abdulmummini Haruna Bazali made this known in an interview with our correspondent during a stakeholders’ meeting on Sunday in Dass local government area of Bauchi State.

He said the forum is fully convinced that the young lecturer with the University of Bingham Abuja, Comrade Adamu Sulaiman Usman possesses all the qualities needed to replace the former speaker.

He said Adamu Usman was chosen based on his track record and his family background as well as his respect for people irrespective of their financial or social status.

“We equally consider that it was high time that we in Dass LGA produce the House of Representatives member because since the return of the current democracy, we only produced once, that was in 1999 and he only spent one term”, Bazali said.

Comrade Bazali who said their candidate was identified by Mr Gideon Bawa a political icon in Dass, noted that Dass Unity Support Forum for Kaura 2023 have no other option than to support Adamu Usman to succeed the ex-speaker with a view to injecting new blood into the system.

“We believe that this young man that has been identified by Gideon Bawa is an upright person because a good man will have nothing to do with someone who is not good, so we are in total support and we hope that he will accept our clarion call to contest”, the secretary said.

He said it was high time that the youth take over the position from the former speaker, adding that the stakeholders from Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local governments have agreed that the position should go to Dass come 2023. Bazali said it was not politically healthy for old politicians to be recycling themselves in the corridors of power while the youths only stand aloof.

Responding, Sulaiman Usman thanked the stakeholders for having confidence in him and pleaded with them to give him more time to make consultations and seek advice from other citizens of the three local governments.