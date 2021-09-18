Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has said the party projects to win the presidency and 28 states in 2023 general elections.

He further asked the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led zoning committee of the party to conclude it’s assignment before Friday in order for the party members who are interested to contest and occupy party positions to start criss-crossing Nigeria seeking votes.

Fintiri stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the convention committee.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) had on September 9, named Fintiri as chairman of the convention committee which holds on October 30-31.

He said, “The experiences of my deputy, my secretary, and given the support of all the governors and everybody here, including those that are out there, that in support of this party, I know by the grace of God, that we’re going to have all one of the best convention and all of the best national working committee.

“That is least to say that the present leadership we have in the party have not done well. They have done very well and extra well. They’ve taken this party from 10 governors to about 17 governors before we were robbed at the time. So I believe, by 2023, we’re going to have where we are in 2015, with about 28 governors and the President,” he said.

Urging the zoning committee led by Ugwuanyi to finish it’s job by Friday, the Adamawa governor said it would enable aspirants seeking to occupy party offices begin to tour the country.

Fintiri however ruled out the prospects of unity list for the convention, even though he stated that the consensus candidacy is allowed by the party constitution.

He assured that they would conduct one of the freest and fairest convention in the party’s history.

The acting national chairman of PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, urged leaders to improve on the success of the last national convention in Port Harcourt which he said was adjudged the best ever conducted by any political party in Africa.