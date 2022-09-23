A former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has taken the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to the cleaners over the latter’s academic qualification.

Obi’s first degree result surfaced on the Internet days ago, showing that the LP presidential candidate read Philosophy at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) and graduated with Second Class (Lower) grade.

Reacting to Obi’s University degree result, Omokri, who took to his verified Twitter handle, described the LP presidential candidate as a ‘dud cheque’ being sold to Nigeria by his promoters.

He also accused the former Anambra State governor of ignorance of Green Energy despite visiting an Egyptian power plant.

In a series of tweets, Omokri wrote: “Second Class BA in Philosophy? No wonder the Peter Obi that boasted he was going to fix our power generation does not even know what Green Energy is, even after the 3 days he spent in Egypt. No amount of travelling can expose your deficiency in academic education!

“Ah ah! Second Class degree in Philosophy! No wonder the man that boasted he was going to improve our power generation does not even know what Green Energy is. Face facts, you guys have been selling a dud cheque to Nigeria. Scrutinise him and he crumbles!”