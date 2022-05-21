Despite the high number of Bills passed by the 9th Senate headed by Senator Ahmad Lawan, its perceived plasticity towards the executive arm of government which it is supposed to act as checks and balances on as provided by the constitution has overshadowed its accomplishments. But as new contenders throw in their hat in the ring to contest for senatorial seats in 2023, there are expectations that the injection of fresh and competent minds would go a long way in restoring the people’s faith in the Senate again.

Holding the Senate to accountability is not only entrenched in the principles of democracy but justified by the fact that Nigeria reportedly has the second-highest-paid federal legislators in the world (after Singapore), with each Senator earning around N328,359,000 per year in salaries and allowances despite Nigeria being labelled as the poverty capital of the world.

To this effect, a political scientist in Lagos, Prof Akin Olushola, noted with disappointment that the Red Chamber has fast become a retirement home for many former governors, ministers and individuals of questionable character and academic qualifications.

Olushola pointed out: “The rebirth of democracy in Nigeria after many years of military rule was celebrated because of its inherent potential for people representation and its embodiment of checks and balances along the lines of Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, however, having failed to yield the expected dividends after 21 years, it is conclusive that most of its failures are traceable to the incompetence and impotence of the Legislature, which is representative in nature, by its inability to check the excesses of the Executive arm of government.”

This perception, however, is countered by the accomplishments being touted by the 9th Senate on the number of Bills it has passed, which has actually exceeded those of its predecessors. Speaking on the achievements of the 9th Senate in one of his public engagements, Senate President Ahmed Lawan had affirmed breaking many jinxes and achieving many firsts by overcoming traditional obstacles through consensus building and clever political brinkmanship.

He noted that as of November 2021, about 769 Bills had been introduced in the Senate which have the potential to impact most on the lives of Nigerians, in spite of the criticism by stakeholders.

He said: “Tomorrow, some of these people that are calling us all types of names will be writing very good commentaries about what we have been able to achieve in this Ninth National Assembly.

But the constant criticisms against the 9th Senate over its perceived unalloyed allegiance to the executive arm and President Muhammadu Buhari as a rubber stamp has made an indelible impression in the minds of most Nigerians.

Expectations are however high that the 10th Senate would usher in fresh and competent minds to reposition the Red Chamber. This has led to intentional frantic scrutiny of fresh contenders, with a more resolute electorate looking out for pedigree in those contesting for senatorial seats in their constituencies.

Idris Abubakar, a non-partisan indigene of Kaduna state, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that it has become critical for Nigerians to pay closer attention to the pedigree of aspiring senators, describing one of the fresh contenders from Kaduna State, Muhammad Sani Datijjo, who is seeking to replace Senator Uba Sani for Kaduna Central senatorial district as a potential best for the assignment.

He said: “In my opinion, any candidate for the Senate should possess proven track records in areas of policy making and implementation, otherwise their presence in the senate will amount to a waste of tax-payers money.

“I am based in Kaduna and have followed the political progress of Datijjo since he joined the administration of Governor El-Rufai’s cabinet as a young man and with his performance I believe he can make invaluable contributions to the development of the nation on a bigger platform such as the Senate because of his academic qualifications and political experience.”

Some of the challenges bedeviling the nation which has to be tackled by the potential 10th Senate include inflation, mass unemployment, low productivity, education, religious intolerance and insecurity.

Keen observers of the legislative arm of government are of the opinion that the 10th Senate has to be armed with competent people who have proved their mettle to translate the impact of their policies to real success stories in the polity. The thinking is that people who can drive the productivity of the micro, small and medium enterprises and possess an understanding of the basics of budgeting are the game changers Nigerians have been yearning for.

There is a congruence of opinion that the electorates deserve lawmakers who can take legislative actions to improve national economic conditions, including public finance management and national security architecture and to reduce poverty, unemployment and infrastructure deficits; a senate that can curtail the executive from taking out foreign loans without due considerations of effective repayment plans.

Despite the role of the current Senate in the appropriation of about N1 trillion for security agencies and armed forces, insecurity still remains an existential threat for many Nigerians, with its attendant impact. There have also been scandalous accusations of impropriety against the 9th Senate in the way and manner most Bills did not follow due process and scrutiny before being passed.

The great mass of Nigerians feel they have not felt the transformational impact of most Bills, as there were perceived to have only favoured the elites, the political class and big businesses without watering down to the masses.

Shedding more light on the kind of legislature Nigerians are looking for, Prof Olushola said, “Accountability is the watchword for the 10th Senate. The task before the potential 10th Senate as direct representatives of the people is enormous, because they are going to inherit the burden of the somewhat negative perception of the current senate, which has been amplified by the many challenges the country is currently undergoing with no end in sight.”