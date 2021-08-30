Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguards (BAM-V), a support group for Governor Bala Mohammed, has inaugurated its Board of Trustees (BoT) to be chaired by a former member of House of Representatives, Hon Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki.

Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (BAM) Vanguard inaugurated the board alongside its local government coordinators at a ceremony held at Zaranda Hotel, Bauchi.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the state BAM-V chairman Hon Ishaq S. Dabo explained that Zaki and other members selected are heavyweight politicians that could mobilise Nigerians to vote Governor Bala Mohammed as next president.

“I congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment which was based on your superb qualities, unalloyed loyalty to the governor being his campaign coordinators in the 2019 gubernatorial elections as well as your political dexterity.

“I charge you to work assiduously for the successful actualisation of the set objective,” Dabo said.

Zaki, while responding on behalf of members, claimed that Bala Mohammed is equal to none among all the presidential contenders, saying that if the governor finally declares interest to contest and eventually wins, the people of Bauchi State will be the number one beneficiary.

A former commissioner in the state, Zaki thanked the organisation for finding them worthy of the appointment and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.