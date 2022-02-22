A political support group known as ‘Got Your Back Nigeria’ has declared Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, as the choice of the Nigerian people for the office of the President come 2023.

The co-ordinator of the group, Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, stated this in a press statement titled, “2023 Presidency: And The People’s Choice Is GYB, Why, You May Ask” sent to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Prof. Nwaokobia Jnr said the falsehood and deciet deployed by a some groups of political gladiators and operators failed and will keep failing because the truth never loses to falsehood even as he berated those calling for zoning of the presidential office.

The statement reads: “Like a pack of loose cards the desperate falsehood, perfidy and deceit deployed by a select group of political operators and gladiators to shoot down the aspiration of Governor Yahaya Bello for the high office of President fails because Truth never loses to falsehood. Convinced that their falsehood isn’t sticking, the new stock in trade is zoning, a dogma that professes justice, but works injustice against the rights of the generality of the people to pursue any ambition they hold dear.

“Zoning is but the selfish call of the present political elite and players garbed as a call for justice and fairness, but nothing is just in seeking to deny others the right to run for the high office of President now or in the future. You cannot right a wrong by instituting another wrong.

“We cannot in pursuing our individual ambition deny others that right. Nigeria must create new ways of inclusion rather than seeking to deny others and indeed posterity the right to pursue their ambition at the banal altar of ‘your people have always produced a President and ours haven’t’. In the 21st century the minimums are competency and capacity, and not exclusion. Zoning is exclusion not inclusion. And I’m open to any debate on this.

He further posited that, “Manifestly the masses of our people across ethnic and religious divides, across zonal tendencies and across Partisan lines congregate at the parlour where issues about 2023 and the leadership minimums that Nigerians crave predominate the discuss. Nigerians are unanimous in the choice of Youth, Competency, Capacity, and Inclusiveness. Nigerians aggregate at the quest for a Republic beyond the politics of yesterday. And Nigerians believe that together with GYB we can reset, restart and rework our nation for greatness. The reason for this confidence are multifarious and multifaceted.”

