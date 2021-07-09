Following the call by the southern governors to zone the position of presidency to the southern part of the country, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Garus Gololo has rejected the southern governors’ position, saying that they have no right to force any northerner to vote for them.

In a telephone interview with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Gololo explained that as far as the north was concerned, no governor could come from the south and ask for their votes.

“We are running a democratic government and any decision of the southern governors over where the next president comes from are basically decisions that will be made by voters exercising their right to choose which candidate they like.

“The southern governors cannot sit down to discuss about the IPOB, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal activities in the country but to come and be discussing how the presidency would come to their region, it is very bad, we the northerners would not accept their decisions,” he said.

Gololo called on Nigerians to focus their mind on who is the best candidate that would move the country forward, adding that they should not listen to any governor from the south, as everything they do is for their selfish interest, and not in the interest of the nation.