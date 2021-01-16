By Sam Egwu |

As the clamour for 2023 presidential race gains momentum, a northern group under the auspices of CITAR N.G.O has vowed to drag the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello to court if he refuses to run for the presidential election.

Bello, who is currently serving his second term in office, became one of Nigeria’s youngest governors at the age of 40 in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement after its meeting yesterday in Kaduna, the CITAR N.G.O spokesman, Hayatu Girie, said the group has started consulting the elders and religious leaders across the six geopolitical zones in the country, beginning from North West on how to compel Bello to join the presidential race, adding the group is doing something different to attract the backing of serious-minded Nigerians for the Bello project.

Giving the rationale for their stand, the group, in the statement, noted apart from being at an advantage, age wise, governor Bello, is a detribalized personality who can lead the country to the promised land.

“We are happy to add our voices because we know that many people have asked Yahaya Bello to contest for the 2023 presidential race, but if he refuses to hearken to our voices, we will drag him to court to compel him to contest.

“There is no hiding the fact that the desire of Nigerians for a great country aligns with that of Bello, so it is not out of place for us to be among the multitude calling on him to join the race.

“The fact that Bello has the constitutional rights to contest for the election is another reason for us to urge him to go for the nation’s number one political position.

“We are also glad that many Nigerians are asking the governor to seek the highest office in the land, and so the more the better,” it added.