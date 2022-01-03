The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has described the support of River State governor, Nyesom Wike for his Bauchi State counterpart Bala Mohammed to emerge as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023 as unacceptable.

The council warned that Wike’s call and support for a northern president of Nigeria in 2023 is a plan that will sink Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in Owerri yesterday at Truth Commission Church Owerri, the national president of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka berated Wike, who said that the PDP stands a chance of winning the 2023 presidential election if his counterpart emerges the candidate of the party.

Igboayaka challenged Wike to dare it, and see the collapse of the PDP and Nigeria, stressing that no PDP flag will stand in Igbo land or any Igbo-dominated area in Nigeria, if the party dared to deny a southeastern PDP presidential ticket in its 2022 primary election.

He reminded Wike that Nigeria is standing on redline of political survival or political death, and what will redeem Nigeria at this time of political suffocation is a sophisticated Nigerian president of Southeast extraction in 2023.

According to him, “Nigeria is suffering from a political pandemic that will lead Nigeria into grave, but the only viable vaccine that is required for prevention is a southeastern emerging the presidential candidate of PDP.”

Igboayaka advised PDP that Ndigbo represents the only tribe in Nigeria that have given their best and loyalty to PDP since 1999 till date, therefore every reasonable PDP loyalist and leaders will not hesitate to walk on the path of equity, justice and peace by ceding their presidential tickets to Southeast

