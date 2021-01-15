BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja, ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos and Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba has disclosed that the state lawmakers would support the 2023 presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, if only he sets an example by granting Kogi State House of Assembly autonomy.

According to the Plateau speaker, autonomy is one of the key things that the Speakers Conference of Nigeria has been fighting for its implementation stressing that as a young person, he should act differently and implement the autonomy so that others will follow suit.

Earlier, the speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolewole said they were in the state to woo legislators in the state to support Yahaya Bello’s ambition to become Nigeria’s president come 2023.

Also, with mounting campaigns for generational shift in Nigeria’s leadership, Nigerian youths from the 36 states of the federation have signed a request letter urging the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to join the 2023 presidential race.

The youths under the auspices of Governor Yahaya Bello 2 President Yahaya Bello (GYB2PYB), while signing the request letter in Abuja, yesterday, said that Nigeria urgently needs a leader that can unite the country.

Meanwhile, a youth group has launched what it called “Bala Initiative with 10,000 youth foot-march from Lagos to Bauchi,” to prevail on Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to aspire to become the president of Nigeria come 2023.

The group called South West Youth Coalition in a statement said it has resolved to call on the governor to join the race for the presidency following his tremendous achievements in Bauchi.

The group said the 10,000-youth march from Lagos to Bauchi was aimed at begging Nigerians from all the six geopolitical zones of the country to prevail on Governor Mohammed to join the 2023 presidential race.

The convener of the group, Mr Oladimeji Lanre said the fight against insurgency needs an experienced “and tested and trusted northeast leader who has the capability to restore peace, good governance and public confidence.”

