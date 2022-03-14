Ahead of the 2023 general election, a pressure group under the auspices of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi 2023 Team (CRA) has offered prayers for a peaceful conduct of the election and co-existence of Nigerians.

This is even as the group said it is seeking God’s intervention for the emergence of its preferred presidential aspirant and minister of Transport, Chief Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in the forthcoming primary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists yesterday shortly after its maiden prayer session titled “Unity and Peaceful Coexistence in Nigeria” held in Abuja, national coordinator of the team, Chief Chinedu Mbanaeso explained that the team was put together to seek God’s face for the peace and unity of Nigeria, successful elections as well as the spiration of their principal into God’s hands.

Mbaneso who recognised the potency of prayer in all human endeavour said that his group decided to start with prayers first because it believed that nothing can be achieved without God’s approval. The group said it has structures across the country and has put mechanism in place to mobilise for the emergence of its prefered candidate (Amaechi) at the election.

According to him, Nigeria at the moment needs a young dynamic leader who will transform and restore the glory of the country

