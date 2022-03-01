The publisher of Ovation magazine and presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Dele Momodu has warned that growth, progress and development of Nigeria cannot be achieved by recycling the same set of people as leaders.

The journalist turned politician who stated this at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun during his consultation visit to the new Ibadan monarch, explained that Nigerians had over the years been complaining about the myriad of problems confronting the country, pointing out that the solution to those problems could not come through the same set of people that had remained in the corridors of power.

According to him, “it has been said that the classical definition of insanity is to be repeating the same thing over time and expect different results’’, noting that the desire to change the situation informed his decision to come out to contest for the position of President.

The PDP chieftain recalled that he made a similar attempt 11 years ago under the umbrella of National Conscience Party (NCP) but would be using a bigger platform, the PDP for the actualization of the dream this time around because of its popularity.

He remarked that, “Nobody knows about how things work or move in Nigeria better than the new Olubadan because of his deep and versed knowledge of either politics or administration, hence, I won’t go into reeling out policies to you Kabiyesi.

“Rather, I will crave Baba’s indulgence to present three volumes of books that I had written which encapsulate my policies.”

Momodu later presented the three volumes of books with the titles Pendulum 1, Pendulum 2 and Fighting Lions (The untold story of Dele Momodu’s presidential campaign) to the monarch.

Oba Balogun, who received the presidential aspirant and his entourage was joined by his Olori, Olufunmilayo and Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade, who responded on behalf of the monarch.

Responding, High Chief Ajibade said Momodu had used his profession through publication of Ovation Magazine to positively project and advance the cause of Nigeria and Nigerians and prayed that his efforts of the past years would go a very long way to assist his aspiration.

He enjoined the aspirant’s wife, Mobolaji who among others accompanied Momodu to Ibadan to always pray for him, stressing that without the support of women in men’s life, to succeed would be difficult.