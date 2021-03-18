By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) has warned the Federal government that its refusal to change the 1999 Constitution will lead into disintegration of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group led by Prof. Banji Akintoye while addressing the world Press Conference asked all the political parties in the country to close shop until the 1999 Constitution is finally replaced.

NINAS in a communique invited all the political office holders in Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt in order to hold 60-Day Period of Consultations on how to work together.

The group berated the Federal government for failing to embrace the window of dialogue that opened in December 16 and closed March 16.

The Communique which was signed by Prof. Akintoye reads, “This 60-Day Period of Consultations offers the Federal Government of Nigeria a fresh window of opportunity, beyond the 90 Days Period of Notice that expired March 16, 2021, to bring itself to the table of Dialogue set up by the Constituent Components of Nigeria, by way of the December 16, 2020 NINAS Proclamation.

“Being all agreed that no progress is possible for the Peoples of Nigeria under the 1999 Unitary Constitution, we cannot be Proclaiming Restructuring, Resource Control, Rule of Law Security, EndSARS, End Corruption, or even Good Governance and still be warming up to go to another round of General Elections in 2023 that will renew the life of the 1999 Constitution which Guarantees Unitarism, Resource Hijack, Impunity, Insecurity, SARS Killings, Corruption, and Bad Governance.

“We must now get honest with ourselves and Turn off the Tap from which these evils flow without further delay. The 1999 Constitution is that Tap.

“Let it be Clearly Understood that in the Face of the Demise of the 1999 Constitution and the rapid progression towards self-help across Nigeria by People who find themselves under the invasion by Murderous, Heavily armed Militia masquerading as Herdsmen while the Security Agents look the other way, it is only a matter of time for the altercations that are currently building up to explode into the Disintegration of Nigeria with Catastrophic Consequences.

“Let it also be understood that the Propositions of the December 16, 2020.

“Proclamation by the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination NINAS, offers Nigeria, Nigerians and the Concerned International Community, the Most Viable, Most Comprehensive and Most Peaceful Framework for Undertaking the Inevitable Fundamental Reconfiguration of the Damaged Constitutional Basis of Nigeria which has degenerated to the situation described in September 2019 by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Nigeria, Agnes Callamard, as a Pressure Cooker for Injustice, in circumstances that pose a Threat to Global Security in the event that Nigeria snaps, since the most notorious Global Terror Networks including ISIS and Al-Quaeda are already converging and with frightening prospects of an unprecedented Refugee Crisis for the World should Nigeria come undone.

“Now that Sheik Ahmad Gumi has helped us piece together the last pieces of the jigsaw puzzle regarding who the Terrorists tormenting Nigeria are, where they are, what their Motives are, what the Nigerian Government and Security Agencies know, and the Ethno religious fissures within the Terror Battlefields, NINAS is confident that the illusions of many regarding the Monster we are up against, will be dispersed and more hands will get on the deck.

“Those who insist on Governing Nigeria with the Imposed and Unworkable 1999 Constitution as well as those who still aspire to contest further National Elections under that Constitution should know they are the ones pushing Nigeria towards a Disintegration but the Ethnic Nations Currently Trapped in the Failed Lugardian Experiment of 1914 will do everything Legitimate under appropriate International Instruments to extricate them from the Union of Death, Attrition and Backwardness that Nigeria has become for them.

“NINAS urge our Various Peoples across the Alliance Territories to remain calm and confident as measured steps are being taken towards ending our Bondage.”