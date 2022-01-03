A pro-Bukola Saraki political group, Saraki Is Coming Door To Door organisation, has said the immediate-past Senate President, if elected the president of Nigeria come 2023, will salvage what is left of the country.

The group said given the current state of the nation, Nigerians would need his sterling leadership qualities as the next President of the country to put Nigeria on the right path of security and development.

National coordinator of the group, Umar Faringado, said given the current divisions, tensions and their attendant insecurity in the country, only a uniter-in-chief like Saraki would be able to salvage the country.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, Faringado alsomsaid Saraki should heed the calls of millions of Nigerians who were clamouring for his leadership at the nation’s helms of affairs come 2023.

“Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki’s peaceful, all-embracing and tolerant disposition will engender the much needed type of leadership Nigeria desires presently. Because we need to heal alot of wounds before they turn to sores and cancer.

“So, the kind of leadership he will bring to bear on the country will salvage what is left of this country of ours.

“Human lives won’t be cheap again and lives will be accorded the deserving dignity. Criminals won’t have a field day again. Security of lives and property of Nigerians will be the concern of the government as enshrined in the constitution. All these are not rocket science and they are achievable with a leader like Saraki,” Faringado stated.

He added that his group will continue to advocate for a Saraki presidency until the former Kwara State governor obey the clarion call in the interest of the nation.

