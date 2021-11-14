The quest for the nation’s presidency in 2023 is hotting up with all political parties gearing up to present credible and competent people who can provide leadership for our country. It is becoming more contentious obviously because of the prevailing insecurity, socio-economic and political situation the nation has found itself in the last more than 10 years. Within the different political parties, the story is the same. Parties are looking up to those who can be marketed and sold to the public as having the requisite competence and zeal, commitment and determination to make a difference in the leadership of the country.

Unlike before, the issues surrounding our quest for national leadership are not just the occupation of office of President of the country nor the desire to fill a vacuum to fulfil all political righteousness, but to occupy an office and lead a nation by taking its people to the promised land.

There is no Nigerian as at present that is not concerned about who becomes his or her President in view of what we are experiencing in the country. This is because everyone is aware of the level of economic pain the people are passing through. Even those at the helm of affairs of leadership of the country have severally confessed to the fact that all is not well with the country. So therefore, the desire to have it right come 2023 has been the fervent desire of every good hearted Nigerian.

From 1999-2007 former President Olusegun Obasanjo was in charge, 2007-2009 was the late Musa Yar’Adua who died midway and his tenure was completed by his vice , Dr Goodluck Jonathan. Jonathan got elected in 2011and continued until 2015 when he lost to the incumbent and outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari. Now Buhari’s tenure will end in 2023 from where a new president is expected to takeover.

Now, both the North and South are interested in the office and both have cogent reasons to seek to occupy it. The north central geopolitical zone has expressed strong desire to occupy the exalted office of President having supported every former President to get to office. The zone can boast of eminently qualified and competent, willing and determined political leaders, well grounded in the art and science of democratic governance.

Within the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, former Kwara State governor and immediate past President of the 8th Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Dr Bukola Saraki is in the race for the top job. Saraki who took the bull by its horn to become the irremovable Senate President of the 8th national assembly, is today, being presented by the north central zone to once again, take the bull by the horn again to be the next President of Nigeria by God’s grace. The candidature of the former Senate President is being received with huge acceptability and blessings by key political actors across political divides. Key political leaders of the north central are making a strong case to the fact that the north central should be supported for the office. In the north west, we had the late Sardauna of Sokoto, second republic President Alhaji Shehu Shagari and Alhaji Musa Yar’Adua who took over from Obasanjo. In the north east, precisely from Bauchi State was the late Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, the former premier of the north. The highest positions the north central has ever occupied under the current democratic dispensation were those of the Senate President, deputy Senate President, deputy Speakers, ministers of women affairs, sports, special duties, solid minerals, ministers of state and DGs of ITF, etc. Even the FCT and NIPSS that are located within the region, no north central person has occupied them under a democratic government and yet our votes have determined the elections of all former Presidents without commensurate development in the region.

Of the three geopolitical sub zones in the north, only the north central has not been fairly treated in the leadership scheme of the nation, hence the need to give the zone the ample opportunity. It is in this wise that one of her own, a veteran all rounder, a man who has performed creditably well as two-term state governor, moved to the upper legislative arm and became Senate President and left records of excellence in legislative leadership, Dr Saraki, is being presented for the exalted office. Saraki is a household name as far as the politics of the nation is concerned. A man born with golden spoon in his mouth, yet humble and easy going, compassionate about people and passionate about development. The north central political gladiators have found a leader in the man and are working round the clock to take him round across the entire nation. Both serving and former members of the national assembly have began moves in this laudable direction. Easily accessible, full of energy, vigour and determination, Saraki is every politician’s delight any day anytime. He impressed the nation as President of the 8th Senate where he rallied his colleagues and carried them along, provided adequate checks and balances to the excesses of the executive and ensure that the principle of separation of powers is respected by the 3 arms of government. For a man like Saraki who has traversed the relevant nooks and crannies of executive and legislative leaderships and general political landscape of this great nation, he is one of the few with cognate political resume in this country to make a unique difference. A man with a combination of such an experience is by no means, a big and strong pillar needed at a time like this. He has the support of key political actors across the nation as one who has all that it takes to lead this country. He has the required mental and psychological, physical, intellectual and educational energy, stamina, executive and legislative skills, social and classical network and good community relations to connect and do well in this office.