Southern governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have insisted on the presidency coming to their region in 2023.

The governors, who met in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja, said they were still aligned with the resolution of the Southern governors meetings of Lagos and Delta States.

The governors at the meeting were Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Douye Diri (Bayelsa); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) were absent at the meeting.

Addressing the journalists after the meeting, Ikpeazu who spoke for Southern governors said, “We have watched with keen interest the development in our party especially concerning the zoning. And our position is that first we are committed to the unity of our party and we have worked hard to make sure that this party remains strong and viable vehicle to rescue Nigeria come 2023.

“Be that as it may, want to draw your attention to the fact that we had agreed as Outhern governors in Legos and also in Delta that this party has to respect the zoning principle as enshrined in our Constitution. And to that effect, we insist that the first thing to do is the zone, the presidency to the south and we stand on that position. We have not seen any reason to change that position, because the Party was founded on the basis of equity and justice and we also think that equity and justice is an important pillar that will ultimately stabilize our polity towards our journey in rescuing Nigeria. Thank you very much.

“If you if you if you want to take a decision on policy, you don’t look at problems on their face and you take a decision, you take a decision and remain firm on that decision. We think that what this country lacks today is our ability to dispense equity and justice. It may be difficult, it may be a bitter pill, but we need to stand with the truth.

“I want to reiterate what the position the southern governors on this matter is. It is not my duty to speculate on what others are doing. But you must ask yourself, what is the truth that if we do it today, we will serve the tenets of equity and justice?.”