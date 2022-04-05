The Pius Anyim National Network (PAN-Network) has donated a branded Toyota Sienna space bus as a campaign vehicle to a former secretary to the government of the federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

Anyim, who is a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received the gift at his campaign office on Monday in Abuja.

Leader of the delegation, Anthony Chukwuemeka, who presented the key to the campaign vehicle to Anyim, said the donation was part of the group’s efforts to ensure that the dream of Anyim’s presidency becomes a reality.

While receiving the vehicle, Anyim who lauded the efforts of the group, said he would apply all his efforts to ensure that Nigeria is good for all.

“Since I declared my intention to contest for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have been receiving tremendous support from Nigerians from all walks of life. But today, I witnessed one demonstration of support and solidarity that touched me beyond explanation.

“A group of young people, who are members of one of my numerous support groups ‘ the Pius Anyim National Network (PAN NETWORK) for short, drove into my office complex in a Siena Van branded in my campaign logo and pictures. When my attention was called by my staff, I came down to meet a team of young Nigerians from all parts of the country and they handed the vehicle to me as their contribution to the success of our campaign.

“What can I say to this kind of selflessness and sacrifice. I pledge that when by the grace of God and the will of all Nigerians I am elected President, I will apply my whole time and energy to make Nigeria work for the good of all. A Greater Nigeria is within reach,” he said.