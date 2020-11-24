ADVERTISEMENT

Again, former president Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has been cautioned against the antics of some politicians who are urging him to join the race for 2023 presidential race.

The warning is coming from Dr Garus Gololo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who warned the ex-president to be weary of the governors who are visiting him ahead of 2023 general elections.

Some Governors had met Jonathan in his Abuja residence on Friday, the day he was celebrating his 63rd birth anniversary.

Though the reason for the visit was unknown; but it was not unconnected to the rumoured presidential ambition of Dr Jonathan in 2023.

Some northern group had earlier rallied Jonathan, reportedly drafting him to run for presidency under the APC in 2023.

But Gololo, while responding to questions Monday night, said the Governors were only there to deceive Jonathan.

He said, “They were there on their own. Nobody sent them. They are busy body Governors. They abandoned the business of governance in their states and be chasing shadows.

“Who told them Jonathan will win any election again in Nigeria? And who told them we are in shortage of candidates in APC? At the appointed time they shall be shocked by the arrays of capable personalities that would indicate interest in 2023.”

Gololo said the governors knew what they were doing, stressing that they would soon dump Jonathan when the chips are down.

“I’m not a prophet but I know that those governors will soon dump him. They all have their ambitions and interests in their pockets, yet, they will not allow Jonathan to rest.

“If he (Jonathan) truly wants to remain a hero, he should just retire and watch from the background. He has tried by conceding defeat in 2015. That’s a great achievement. That is what the whole President of America, Donald Trump cannot have the courage to do. But let him not disgrace himself by running for 2023, because he can’t even win any election in Nigeria again.

“Nigerians won’t vote for anyone who has been tested in any office before. We want a more capable hand, a fresh hand with fresh ideas. Those governors don’t own their states, they have just only one vote. Let Jonathan know this and save himself of the embarrassment,” Gololo added.