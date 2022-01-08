The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it has not zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to any particular part of the country.

The party while reacting to what it said were comments and insinuations from certain individuals, said it was completely misleading to say the party has zoned its presidential ticket, adding that the comments to the contrary do not in any way represent the party’s position.

Recall that a cheiftain of the PDP and former governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, had on couple of days ago, disclosed that the party had agreed to rezone the presidency to the North.

Aliyu while receiving a group, Atiku Support Organisation (ASO) in Niger State, noted that despite the earlier position of the party that any aspirant can contest the presidential election, the PDP had agreed to rezone the presidency to the North like it did in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

But reacting to Aliyu’s claim on Saturday, the national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned it Presidential ticket to any part of the country.

“The PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles and every action of the Party, including zoning, is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.”

The PDP, therefore, urged Nigerians, its members and supporters to completely disregard the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled around.

The party also also cautioned those behind the claims to desist forthwith.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PDP thanks Nigerians across board for the overwhelming interest they have in our Party as their sure platform to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from misrule and urges them to remain united and focused as we join forces for the task ahead,” Ologunagba stated.