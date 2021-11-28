Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that women and youths are given more opportunity to explore their full potentials within the party and in government.

Governor Emmanuel, who spoke at the closing of the two-day retreat of the PDP themed; “Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria”, said youths and women who make up the powerhouses of electioneering activities as well as economic and social development of any society, should be allowed greater participation in policy making and implementation both in the party and in government.

“If we desire to move forward as a nation and a political party, we must therefore immediately set up processes and structured modalities that will engender their greater participation at the forefront in politics and governance,” he stressed.

He charged women and youths to get ready and position themselves to take up key party and government positions at various levels across the country, especially as the party gets set to democratically take over power in 2023.

The governor commended the organizers of the retreat and urged the National Working Committee (NWC)-elect to get ready to build on the solid structures already laid by the outgoing leadership of the party.